Diversified LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

