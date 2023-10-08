Diversified LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

