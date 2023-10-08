Diversified LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

