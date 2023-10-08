Diversified LLC Trims Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC owned 1.52% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

