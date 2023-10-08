Diversified LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $153.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

