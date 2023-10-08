Diversified LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,499,629,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

