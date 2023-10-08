Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 692,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 396,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

