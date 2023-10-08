Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Lowered by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 692,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after purchasing an additional 396,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

