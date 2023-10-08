Patten Group Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,061 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

