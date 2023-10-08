Patten Group Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

