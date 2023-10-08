Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,743,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.