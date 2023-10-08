MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

