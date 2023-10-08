Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

