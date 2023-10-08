Patten Group Inc. Sells 3,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

