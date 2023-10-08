Patten Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIGI opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

