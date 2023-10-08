Patten Group Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VIGI stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.