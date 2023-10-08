Patten Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after acquiring an additional 421,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,038,000.

LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

