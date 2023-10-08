Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.