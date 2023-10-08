Patten Group Inc. Buys 131 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

