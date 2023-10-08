Patten Group Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

