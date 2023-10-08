Patten Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

