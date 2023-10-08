Patten Group Inc. Sells 992 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

