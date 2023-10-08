First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.