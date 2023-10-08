Patten Group Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on D. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $41.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

