Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

