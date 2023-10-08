Patten Group Inc. Acquires 676 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 655,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 124,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after buying an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,902,000.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

