Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

