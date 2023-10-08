Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.