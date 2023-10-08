Patten Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 147,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.