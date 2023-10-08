Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

