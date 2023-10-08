Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

