Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,915 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

