Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,079 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1,509.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

