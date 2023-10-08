Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.