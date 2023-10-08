4,215 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

