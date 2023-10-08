Raymond James & Associates Acquires 87,867 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $156,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

ADI opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

