Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

