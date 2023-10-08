CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 125.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $190.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,908. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

