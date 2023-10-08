Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.27% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HAP opened at $47.44 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.