7,864 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

MLPX opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

