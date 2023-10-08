Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Triton International were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Triton International Profile

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.