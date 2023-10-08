Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.51 Million Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Graham by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Graham by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Graham by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM opened at $16.69 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.