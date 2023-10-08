Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.50% of Culp worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 19,909 shares of company stock worth $111,195 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Culp

Culp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.55 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Culp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.