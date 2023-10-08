Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 54,500 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 193.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $20.72 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

