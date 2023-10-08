Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 6,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $11,028,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

