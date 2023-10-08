Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 701,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

