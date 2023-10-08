Firestone Capital Management Invests $218,000 in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

