Firestone Capital Management Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 498.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CATH opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

