Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 2,600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 3.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of First Solar worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.48 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.42.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

