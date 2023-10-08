Grace & White Inc. NY Trims Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.66% of American Woodmark worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.7 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

