Firestone Capital Management Purchases 407 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

